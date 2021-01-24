Official: Chabahar port en route of development

Kodi made the remarks in an interview with an Iranian TV.

He said that Chabahar the sole Iranian oceanic port, is an important area on the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman shores located on North-South Corridor as well.

He added that thanks to special attention of the Supreme Leader and the efforts made by Government of President Hassan Rouhani have accelerated development of Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn berthed in one week.

For the time being, there are some six flights in Chabahar and great and good quality hotels are being built or launched to attract tourists and that these Infrastructure contributes to tourism industry.

Describing Iran as a terminal, Kordi said that Iran can connect north-south and east-west of the world through Chabahar Port.

Today, Makran and Chabahar as the main path started their new chapter, Director General of Chabahar Free Trade Zone said.

Chabahar Free Zone is located and established at east Chabahar Port, in the vicinity of Chabahar Port City and the Oman Sea and 70th km off Pakistan border. Some part of its land area has been industrial township while the rest part has been earmarked for trade, commercial services, residential, tourism and green area activities.

Chabahar is located in the East-West transit path and is of importance with regard to transit and trans-shipment and has turned out to be a vital area for sending Indian products to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The Indian government has allocated about $14m budget for developing Chabahar Port in 2020-2021 which had a two-fold rise compared to the last year.

Growth in the allocated budget indicates India's commitment to developing the port and New Delhi determination for changing Chabahar Port into a connecting point.

Due to its strategic position and its access to international high seas, Chabahar is of importance with regard to Iran's trade relations with other regional countries.

Chabahar, as Iran’s only ocean port, plays an important role in developing trade, exports, and imports and fishing as well.

