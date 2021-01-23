Jan 23, 2021, 12:15 PM
Zarif to visit Baku , Moscow, Tbilisi, Yerevan and Ankara soon

Tehran, Jan 23, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to pay a visit to Baku, Moscow, Tbilisi, Yerevan and Ankara in the coming days, the spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday.

The Iranian Foreign Minister will head delegations to Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey next Monday, said Khatibzadeh on Saturday.

Zarif will have a meeting with his counterparts and other officials in these countries, he continued.

The spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs referring to the visit, added that the tour is aimed at the latest developments in the region and the Caucasus, bilateral cooperation, and the development of peace and stability in the region.

