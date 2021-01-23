Jan 23, 2021, 11:01 AM
Pres announces start of vaccination in Iran soon

Tehran, Jan 23, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced here on Saturday that vaccination in the country will start in the next few days.

As long as the indigenous vaccine has not arrived, the use of foreign one is a necessity, President Rouhani said at the national anti-coronavirus headquarters meeting in Tehran.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide more than a year ago, the people experienced difficult days, the President said calling for following health protocols to contain the pandemic.

At his remarks, the President appreciated round-the-clock efforts made by the medical personnel to fight the deadly virus as the number of dead in Iran has dropped and reached a two-digit number.

Since its outbreak in December 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,100,000 across the world, while the number of the dead in Iran has passed 57,000.

