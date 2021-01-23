Pres announces start of vaccination in Iran soon

As long as the indigenous vaccine has not arrived, the use of foreign one is a necessity, President Rouhani said at the national anti-coronavirus headquarters meeting in Tehran.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide more than a year ago, the people experienced difficult days, the President said calling for following health protocols to contain the pandemic.

At his remarks, the President appreciated round-the-clock efforts made by the medical personnel to fight the deadly virus as the number of dead in Iran has dropped and reached a two-digit number.

Since its outbreak in December 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,100,000 across the world, while the number of the dead in Iran has passed 57,000.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish