Pres Rouhani announces start of vaccination in Iran soon

As long as the indigenous vaccine has not arrived, the use of foreign one is a necessity, President Rouhani said at the national anti-coronavirus headquarters meeting in Tehran.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide more than a year ago, the people experienced difficult days, the President said calling for following health protocols to contain the pandemic.

At his remarks, the President appreciated round-the-clock efforts made by the medical personnel to fight the deadly virus as the number of dead in Iran has dropped and reached a two-digit number.

Since its outbreak in December 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,100,000 across the world, while the number of the dead in Iran has passed 57,000.

More powerful countries that are well equipped with medical and industrial facilities have serious problems with containing the deadly virus while Iran is capable of taking control of it thanks to the efforts by its medical personnel, the President said.

Although the death toll in the country has reached a two-digit figure, it is not a favorable point yet, he noted.

The President added that the current conditions are better than before, meanwhile, the decrease should continue.

He further stressed the need to further tighten the supervision in order to control the new wave of the virus.

Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and other Iranian officials have been charged with strictly controlling the borders and airports to not let the new virus enter the country, the President concluded.

A new virus recently found in the UK has raised concerns worldwide about the future of the deadly virus.

