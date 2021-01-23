Iranian-Cuban vaccine may reach 3rd phase of clinical trial before Nowruz

Farid Najafi, deputy Health and Medical Education Minister for research affairs, made the announcement in an interview with IRNA.

If it happens, the third phase will jointly begin with participation of about 30,000 to 40,000 individuals in Iran and Cuba, Najafi said.

He added that the first and second phases of double-blind clinical trials have completed in Cuba, and the third one will jointly begin in both countries.

At present, "we're planning for starting the third phase," he added.

COVID-19 vaccine is on the beginning and its side effects have been serious in some countries, Najafi said.

Meanwhile, the indigenous Iranian vaccine is among the most secure one as it has been made from an inactivated virus, the official added.

About import of foreign vaccine, the official said it should be bought from reliable sources and there no question about such a purchase.

It does not matter from which country the vaccine is, its effectiveness, safety and price are of importance to Iran, he noted.

Iran is planned to use both domestic and foreign vaccines, he underlined.

At his remarks, the official referred to Iran's century-long record in vaccine production, and said Iran and Indonesia are the sole Muslim countries which are producing vaccines.

He stressed that some of Iranian home-grown vaccines are exported to regional states.

Two days ago, Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education Iraj Harirchi said the home-made COVID-19 vaccines enjoy satisfactory quality.

As Haririchi noted, the vaccines are also effective against the UK variant coronavirus.

Iran has been among four countries which could gain knowledge of producing COVID-19 vaccine, according to Iranian officials.

