World Forum deplores Baghdad terror attack

These terrorist measures happen when champion government and people of Iraq call for expulsion of the US forces from Iraq and US in return is seeking for continuation of its criminal presence in the region, assassinates Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and sanctions Popular Mobilization Forces, the statement reads.

Today that expulsion of US forces from Iraq has turned into a public demand, the terrorist proxies and mercenaries clearly play the role of infantry and puppet for waging war, division, insecurity and fear in Iraq, WFPIST said.

US has always followed its sinister plots for exploitation, crime, plundering wealth, disintegrating ad destabilizing the regional states, it added.

The campaign waged by US, international Zionism and the Arab reactionaries in the region go in parallel with the US unlawful sanctions, economic terrorism, crimes against humanity and systematic killing of the people in the Middle East.

Iraqi officials have said that the first suicidal terrorist blew himself up after pretending to be sick, seeking help from the people and bring together the people around him, and the second terrorist exploded himself when people were trying to help the injured.

According to Iraqi media reports, some 28 people have been killed and 44 others have been injured during the twin suicide attacks in Baghdad.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish