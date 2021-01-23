Is Biden distancing himself from Israel

Trump violated UN resolutions by encouraging the Zionist regime to continue settling, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the Golan Heights as part of the Zionist regime, and the grand deal of the century that sought to annex the West Bank to Israel. Trump turned a blind eye to Israel's atrocities in Palestine and Syria, and to his side with Saudi Arabia in killing innocent people in Yemen, angering not only Muslim countries but also America's European allies.



The Biden government, if it supports the Zionist regime, will pose dangerous security challenges to West Asian countries and will retaliate against Muslim countries. Netanyahu, who is facing serious internal problems and a corruption case, is on the verge of collapse today. Supporting him, a loyal friend of Trump, would mean betting on a losing horse.



The new US president should know that in the last months of Trump's presidency, the Zionist regime tried to incite the US to go to war with Iran and create new problems for the next US administration. The Zionist regime will continue its actions to provoke the new US administration. Biden's vigilance will prevent the US from falling into the Zionist trap.



Donald Trump has been trapped by Israel several times and even tried to activate the UN Security Council in the interests of Israel, which, at least twice, tasted defeat and won the only vote in favor of the small Dominican country. Trump's support for Netanyahu's extremist policies was a big gamble, and the American people lost. The Republicans, by supporting the occupying Palestinian regime, turned the United States into a bankrupt empire and blamed the world.



Today's international community is pursuing positive and peaceful change for West Asia in a realistic context, and sees the United States as a way out of Israel's isolation and an axis of insecurity in the region. Proponents of world peace are concerned that they should pursue policies such as the Trump administration in West Asia that will revive Israeli state terrorism and destabilize the region.



The decline of Israel is a clear and undeniable fact, and many Americans today are unhappy with the strained relations between Washington and Tel Aviv. One should not think that the friendship between the United States and the Zionist regime is permanent and unbreakable. Just as the American people said no to Trump, they can say no to the continuation of his policies. Today, America's friends in Europe and even influential countries in the Arab world such as Qatar and Oman must advise Mr. Biden not to put all his eggs in the basket of Israel and not to stand against the multilateral front in the world.



If US policy in the Democrat party era is on the right track, it can revive America's lost reputation by focusing on human rights abuses by Israel and Saudi Arabia in Palestine, Yemen and Syria, and once again stand by the international community.



The Zionist regime continues to disrupt stability in the region and the most hated country in the world, and the United States must wisely and courageously distance itself from this regime. Does Biden have that capacity? The future will answer this question.

1424

Follow un on Twitter @irnaenglish