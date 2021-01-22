US failed to cut Iran oil export to zero: Iran minister

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 25th Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition, Zanganeh commemorated Iranian martyrs, noting that the enemies especially the United States were trying to reduce Iran’s crude oil export to zero, but their attempt was doomed to failure.

The minister stated that Iran could hit the highest and historical record in exporting oil products, noting that the country is alive and it will continue the path with more hope than before and new investment is the main stimulus to improve the Iranian market.

Despite the fact that Iran has been under severe sanctions imposed by the United States, the Islamic country succeeded in manufacturing catalysts and chemical substances.

He stressed the need to hold the exhibition in order to preserve the link between producers and consumers, adding that the moto of the fair is the support for Iranian goods and services.

According to Zanganeh, the oil ministry has allotted 500 million dollars to support knowledge-based companies active in the development of oil industry.

The Ministry of Petroleum will purchase equipment made by Iranian companies in order to uphold domestic innovation, he added.

The 25th Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition is being held with the participation of 550 domestic firms, 15 universities, 52 startup companies and 27 firms of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund. The exhibition is slated to work from January 22 to 25 in Tehran.

