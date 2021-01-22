Iran twin pillars strategy defeats Trump policy

Former US President Donald Trump is of the opinion that his foreign policy, including his decisions on Iran, were successful, while many politicians and political experts think his consecutive failures in different internal and foreign arenas led to the downfall of his popularity and at the end his failure to secure second term in office.

Trump’s policy towards Iran caused his repeated defeats in dealing with Iran at international organizations, which will not be forgotten by the world public opinion. Of course, such failures also come from Iran’s appropriate and rational strategy.

Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei wrote, despite the fact that mainstream media try to portray an improper image of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord and that the US disloyalty to the nuclear deal created an atmosphere, in which the strengths of the agreement is not being seen, the history will prove that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has played a key role in implementing Iran’s strategic patience and active resistance. He also mentioned how the JCPOA helped the Iranian officials preserve their countries’ security, which was under threat as a consequence of behaviors shown by Trump’s unprecedented and dangerous administration.

The strategic patience paved the way for Tehran to go ahead within the framework of the JCPOA and refuse to withdraw from the deal in spite of exacerbating pressure of the US-imposed sanctions.

The active resistance refers to a situation that Tehran stood against the United States’ exorbitant requests, including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s 12 demands. Iran refuted to enter negotiations, which would bring about no privilege for the Iranian side. The Islamic Republic repeated time and again that the Trump administration’s return to the JCPOA and the implementation of all commitments under the nuclear deal are the preconditions of any future talks, underlining that the Iranians would negotiate within the framework of the P5+1 (the UK, the US, France, Russia, China plus Germany) and Iran.

One of the important achievements of the signing of the JCPOA is that Iran is no more under the Chapter Seven of the UN Charter and got rid of possible military confrontation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is the first country, which could get rid of the Chapter Seven through negotiations not war or collapse, and Iranian diplomats played a key role in the passage of Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council.

