Qalibaf condemns terror act in Baghdad

"I was saddened to hear about the terror act in Baghdad and death and injury of a number of Baghdad citizens," the message said.

"Denouncing the terrorist and anti-human attacks, I pray for forgiveness for the dead and swift recovery for the wounded and patience for the bereaved families," he said.

Qalibaf further noted that Iran will continue to cooperate and strongly support Iraq in the fight against terrorism.

He voiced Majlis' readiness for cooperation to provide the legal basis for the fight against the evil phenomenon of terrorism.

At the end, Qalibaf wished the Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and deputies and the people and government of the friendly and brotherly Iraq success and prosperity.

