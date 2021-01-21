Iran, Russia discuss probable approach of Biden's administration toward ME

The two officials also stressed the continuation of consultations and collaborations in the issues being discussed at the UN Security Council, including Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, and human rights, according to the report published by the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The reports also said that Moscow and Tehran have a lot of close and common approaches to solve the issues of the Middle East and that the cooperation between the two countries leads to the stabilization of Syria and the destruction of the Daesh terror group in Syria and Iraq.

Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday and had already announced that he would take up new policies about other countries.

9417**2050

