Some 93 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Iran

Lari said that another 93 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 57,150.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,204 new cases infected with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 677 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,348,520 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,144,549 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,168 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 96 million people across the world, more than two million of whom have lost their lives.

