Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 21

- Zarif reacts to end of Trump era: Relegated to history dustbin

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to the departure of Donald Trump and his team from the White House by saying they were consigned to the dustbin of history in disgrace.

- Rouhani hails end of ‘tyrant’ Trump, says ‘ball in America’s court’

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday hailed the White House departure of “tyrant” Donald Trump, saying that “the ball is in America’s court” to return to a landmark nuclear deal and lift sanctions on Iran.

- Iran: Military support for Saudi coalition against Yemen must stop

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned designating Yemen's Ansarullah Movement as a terrorist group, stressing that the military support for the so-called Saudi-led coalition must be stopped.

- Somber, Tense Inauguration: Biden Sworn In

Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday in a tense inauguration, assuming the helm of a country reeling from deep political divides, a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

- UN: U.S. Exemption of Aid Groups From Houthi Sanctions Not Enough

The United States has exempted aid groups, the United Nations, the Red Cross and the export of agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices from its designation of Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement as a foreign ‘terrorist’ organization.

- Iran’s Abdi Shortlisted for Best Forward of AFC Champions League Team

Persepolis football team forward Mehdi Abdi was nominated for the best forward of 2020 AFC Champions League team.

- Iranian photographers honored at Tajik Photo Art

Iranian photographers have been honored at the 3rd Tajik Photo Art.

- FFIRI’s amended statutes paves the way to a new era: expert

Houshang Nasirzadeh, the former head of the Legal Committee of the Iran Football Federation, says that in the amended statutes of football federation, the former players will have the right to participate in the presidential elections and it will be a good thing for football.

- Trump died while JCPOA still alive: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the outgoing U.S. president, Donald Trump, who withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, died while the deal is still alive.

