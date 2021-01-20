US unilateral sanctions against Syria political, inhumane: Ravanchi

Speaking at the Wednesday meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on political developments in Syria and the humanitarian contributions there, Takht Ravanchi said that the political, illegal and inhumane US sanctions imposed against Syria and some other countries are imposed under such conditions that Syrians are suffering badly from the terrorist acts and the Corona pandemic.

“Through the occupation of parts of Syria, the US continues to violate the territorial integrity of Syria. In fact, the US is pursuing its illegitimate geopolitical interests including by shielding and supporting certain terrorist groups. All such acts are in material breach of international law and must come to an end immediately,” he said

“Yet, the imposition of unilateral sanctions on the Syrian people is another unlawful act by the United States and some other countries. While the Syrians are seriously suffering from terrorists acts and also the COVID-19 pandemic, such inhumane sanctions are simply adding insult to injury, targeting the most vulnerable people the most,” he added.

He said that Iran supports the current UN activities in Syria.

“Along the same line, we strongly condemn Israel’s continued aggressions against Syria. Such provocative military adventurism must stop now,” added Takht avanchi.

He also said that Iran will continue to support the people and Government of Syria to overcome the threats of terrorism and foreign occupation, rebuild their country and ensure its unity and territorial integrity.

