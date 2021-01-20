Difficult era of Trump promoted self-confidence in Iranian people, gov't: IRNA chief

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador in Tehran Kazotushi Aikawa late on Wednesday when they explored ways of boosting cultural and media cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo.

Calling for promoting interaction between IRNA and its affiliated newspaper 'Iran' with the Japanese media outlets including Kyudo news agency, they reiterated that media play a crucial role in promoting political, trade, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

IRNA chief highlighted longstanding ties between Iran and Japan, saying that the two countries' media outlets are expected to play their roles properly in introducing economic, scientific and academic capacities.

Highlighting the Iranian people's successful resistance against maximum pressure and cruel US sanctions under Trump, Noruzpour hoped that countries, including Japan, as a country that has always had good relations with Iran, would seize the opportunity of change in the US government to expand cooperation with Iran in all fields.

The IRNA managing director said that the Trump era at the White House was tough, but it also helped the Iranian nation and government to achieve high self-esteem and self-confidence, because nobody thought Iran will emerge prestigious through such tough sanctions coupled with Corona pandemic difficulties.

Noruzpur emphasized that the Iranian nation’s resistance against the oppressive and unjust US sanctions during Trump’s tenure at the White House ended successfully, expressing hope that different countries, including Japan, that has always had good interactions with Iran, should take advantage of the situation of government change in US and expand comprehensive relations with Iran, especially in economic field.

The Japanese envoy, for his part, pointed to the Japanese people's interest in the Iranian culture and sports, saying that Tehran-Tokyo ties are historic and they should be strengthened.

The IRNA chief referred to the historical ties between Iran and Japan and said he expects the two countries media to introduce each other’s cultures, economies, scientific achievements, and universities.

The Japanese ambassador, too, said that the Japanese people like the Iran culture and sports, referring to the late internationally renowned director Abbas Kiarostami, and famous football player Ali Daei.

“Tehran-Tokyo relations are historical and we need to do all our best to strengthen them,” he said.

Aikawa further noted that a large number of large Japanese companies and media are still operating in Iran, hoping that mutual cooperation would further increase with the coming to power of the new government in the United States.

