Iranian drones spot hypothetical enemy vessels during 'Eqtedar 99' drills

During the drills, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran conducted the exercise using a variety of drone systems, including upgraded migrant drones, while conducting aerial reconnaissance operations in the zone, detecting the alien vessels in the international waters of the region.

One of the features of the exercise was to acquire skills in simultaneous applying of drones, helicopters, and transport planes in a short period of time that was successfully carried out.

'Eqtedar 99' military drills are being carried out with the participation of the Airborne Brigade, Special Forces Brigade, and Rapid Reaction Brigade as well as with the transport and combat support of the Air Force.

The drills is being carried out on Makran Coasts in the offensive and target-oriented category by the Army ground forces and all tactics used in the exercise are combined, indigenous, and creative and for adaptation with restructuring the Army ground forces.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @irnaEnglish