Iran, Russia economic cooperation growing: Envoy

Iran-Russia cooperation is at the highest possible level in the military, security, defense, and political areas, but there are setbacks in the economic and cultural relations that the two sides need to work to resolve, Jalali pointed out.

Apart from boosting strategic ties in recent years, Iran and Russia as the two neighboring states, have tried to take advantage of each other's high trade and economic capacities as it deserves, he underlined.

Relations between Iran and Russia are currently in the best conditions, he said, adding that the bilateral relations with high capabilities are not at a desirable level and both sides are trying to remove the economic obstacles.

