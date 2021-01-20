Envoy calls for planting Thai garden to mark Bangkok-Tehran friendship

The Ambassador made the remarks in a meeting with Mayor of Tehran Pirouz Hanachi.

Pongprapapant said that in 2020, Iran and Thailand celebrated 65th anniversary of their relationship and friendship, and for this reason Bangkok calls for planting a Thai- pattern garden as a symbol for Tehran - Bangkok friendship.

For his part, The Mayor of Tehran cited friendship of Iran and Thailand and accepte proposal made by the Ambassador.

Hanachi read a poem by Hafez Shirazi - Persian Poet - saying that "Plant friendship tree, for heart's desire To thee its fruitfulness shall bear."

The two officials held talks on ways to expand cooperation between Tehran and Bangkok.

