Iranian film, Ghasr-e Shirin wins Australian Golden Pomegranate

The ceremony was held in the presence of Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Ms. Lyndall Sachs.

Sachs said that both Iranians and Australians love cinema which is both a fun and an opportunity for listening to people's stories.

She said that film industry plays important role in economy and culture of both countries.

IFFA narrates Iranian stories in different Australian cinemas, she noted.

Iranian movies were screened in Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

According to its official website, "the Iranian Film Festival Australia provides a rare opportunity for Australian cinephiles to experience the best and most exciting in contemporary Iranian films."

