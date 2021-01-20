Minister highlights importance of "nature tourism"

He noted that this great potential makes the establishment of tourism camps and complexes with the theme of nature tourism a must.

Mounesan went on point out that a number of good moves have so far been taken to boost village tourism which deserves appreciation.

The minister said that nature tourism is of great significance, and ever since he took charge at the CHTH he has been emphasizing the point.

In a bid to achieve that objective we focused on the renovation of tourism camps in attractive natural resorts and now three years after starting the first project, we see that even the World Tourism Organization has taken this as its "motto of the year.”

He also said that this international move shows that Iran is moving in the right direction.

