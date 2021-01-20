Jan 20, 2021, 11:22 AM
President says Trump brought oppression, corruption in 4 years

Tehran, Jan 20, IRNA - President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the outgoing US President Donald Trump did bring nothing to the world but oppression, corruption and difficulty in four years.

President Rouhani made the remarks at a cabinet session this morning.

Iran could win through resistance to the maximum pressure policy and economic terrorism, the President said.

Trump withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and imposed as he claimed the highest level of sanctions on Iran in November the same year.

Iran initiated proceedings with International Court of Justice in The Hague demanding dlrs 200 billion reparation for the damages US inflicted on Iran by the unlawful and arbitrary sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

US refused to heed the ICJ Provisional Measures not to damage Iranian economy further.
 

