Iran's Army unveils "Jalal" Electro-Optical monitoring system in 'Eqtedar 99' drill

The military exercise spokesman said that in order to monitor different areas and the targets envisaged by 'Eqtedar 99' drills, "Jalal" Electro - Optical monitoring system was used for testing.

Electro - Optical monitoring system can combine radar and optical data with capability to transfer images to remote and in darkness.

This Electro - Optical monitoring system will provide the necessary requirements of a commander to control and lead operations in a remote region, operational areas, and drill areas.

Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran initiated 'Eqtedar 99' exercises with aviation service of the ground forces, special foces, and Rapid Reaction troops, on Tuesday morning on the Makran coasts, southern Iran.

'Eqtedar 99' military drills are being carried out with participation of the Airborne Brigade, Special Forces Brigade, and Rapid Reaction Brigade as well as with the transport and combat support of the Air Force.

The drills is being carried out in the offensive and target-oriented category by the Army ground forces and all tactics used in the exercise are combined, indigenous, and creative and for adaptation with restructuring the Army ground forces.

