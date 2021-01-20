Zarif welcomes Qatar call for dialogue between Iran, Arab states

"Iran welcomes my brother FM @MBA_AlThani_'s call for inclusive dialogue in our region As we have consistently emphasized, the solution to our challenges lies in collaboration to jointly form a 'strong region': peaceful, stable, prosperous & free from global or regional hegemony," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

Earlier, speaking with 'Bloomberg' Al-Thani hoped for holding talks between Iran and Persian Gulf Littoral States, saying Qatar is “hopeful that this would happen and we still believe this should happen.”

“This is also a desire that’s shared by other PGCC countries,” he added.

Iran-Qatar relation witnessed various developments, but channels for dialogue, historical exchanges and good neighborliness have always been preserved and expanded in recent years.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar and imposed sanctions on the Persian Gulf country in an attempt to force Qataris to cut the amicable relationship with Iran, but Doha and Tehran could bolster ties more than ever.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed that the preservation of good neighborly relations between Tehran and Doha has always been given importance.

