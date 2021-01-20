Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 20

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran slaps sanctions on Trump, other US officials over terrorism

Iran has imposed sanctions on outgoing US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with several current and former members of the outgoing American administration for their role in terrorist and inhumane actions against Iran and its citizens.

- CBI governor urges South Korean banks to pay damage on Iran’s frozen funds

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati said the country expects South Korean banks holding some $7 billion in Iranian funds to pay damages because of their failure in the past two years to release the resources amid constant pressure by the United States.

- Iran: Biden should act indiscriminately to undo Trump mistakes

Iran said Tuesday the global community wants the incoming administration in the United States to reverse course and honor international law, calling on the new White House team to avoid a selective approach in making up for the “stain of shame” it will inherit from its predecessor.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Our Fingers Are on the Trigger’

Iranian army commandos and airborne units started exercises near the mouth of the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, the last full day of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

- Iraq Delays General Election to Oct. 10

Iraq’s cabinet decided on Tuesday to postpone the general election to Oct. 10 from June, the state news agency INA said. The elections had been brought forward to June 6, roughly a year early, following a proposal by Iraq’s Independent High Election Commission (IHEC), which wanted more time to organize the polls.

- Australian PM Tells Disgruntled Tennis Players to ‘Follow the Rules’

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told tennis players in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open to "follow the rules.”

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran outlines plan to tackle possible U.S. return to JCPOA

Iranian officials have moved to elaborate on Iran’s strategy to tackle a possible U.S. willingness to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal on the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

- Art exclusively for dealers’ benefit at auctions

“Art for art’s sake” and “art for people’s sake” are phrases that have been expressed to describe the philosophy of art throughout different periods of history.

- Army Special Forces hold maneuvers on Makran coasts

Iranian Army Ground Force conducted a drill codenamed “Authority 99” on Makran coasts on Tuesday. It involved Special Forces.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish