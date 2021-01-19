South Korean banks must compensate for these two years’ losses

Nasser Hemmati made the remarks in an interview with Blumberg news agency’ about the amount of Iran’s expected compensation being held in Korea for two years.

“Due to the Korean banks’ cooperation with the US maximum pressure policy against Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran has not been able to use its monetary assets in those banks.

“This policy is against the international laws and is also unjustifiable according to the international judiciary codes. Therefore, we believe the Koran banks should make up the respective losses that Iran has suffered from during these two years; estimating whose extent is a technical case that needs to be calculated by banking and financial affairs experts,” he reiterated.

Did the Korean delegation refer to any sign of fast release of Iranian assets, or offered a certain time schedule on the matter?

“The Korean delegation said that the political will for allowing Iran to use its assets exists, but the point is that they meanwhile want to abide by the US rules and regulations,” said Hemmati.

