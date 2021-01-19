US, Zionist Regime trying to keep Coronavirus going through sanctions, assassinations: Iran official

As the nations of the world cooperate to fight the spread of the COVID-19 collectively, the United States and the Zionist regime are seeking to eliminate the actors in the battle with the pandemic through "sanctions and assassinations."

“Why have European administrations, which shed crocodile tears under the pretext of enforcing the legal sentence of a criminal, remained silent in the face of sanctions against institutions whose mere purpose is to revive human life?”, he underscored.

The maximum resistance has forced the United States to reveal the nature of the maximum pressure i.e. the maximum savagery, he underlined.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish