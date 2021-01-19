Jan 19, 2021, 8:12 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84190980
0 Persons

Tags

US, Zionist Regime trying to keep Coronavirus going through sanctions, assassinations: Iran official

US, Zionist Regime trying to keep Coronavirus going through sanctions, assassinations: Iran official
Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Ali Bagheri Kani

Tehran, Jan 19, IRNA – Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri Kani on Tuesday said that the US and the Zionist Regime are trying to keep coronavirus alive and going by resorting to sanctions and assassinations.

As the nations of the world cooperate to fight the spread of the COVID-19 collectively, the United States and the Zionist regime are seeking to eliminate the actors in the battle with the pandemic through "sanctions and assassinations."

“Why have European administrations, which shed crocodile tears under the pretext of enforcing the legal sentence of a criminal, remained silent in the face of sanctions against institutions whose mere purpose is to revive human life?”, he underscored.

The maximum resistance has forced the United States to reveal the nature of the maximum pressure i.e. the maximum savagery, he underlined.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 2 =