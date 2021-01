With the opening of the sixth railway border and the beginning of freight and passenger transportation through the Iran-Afghanistan railway network, a new round of training of Afghan people in several provinces of Iran has kicked off, Saeed Rasouli noted.

Iran-Afghanistan rail transport will soon be developed and the level of bilateral cooperation for the transfer of goods and transit between both sides will be increased, he further said.

7129**2050

