No side effect from domestic COVID-19 vaccine in Iran

No side effect has been observed from the vaccines in the country, Mohammad Mokhber said at a ceremony on unveiling new pharmaceutical raw materials at a medical complex in Karaj, capital city of northern Iranian province of Alborz.

The Executive Office of the Order of Imam Khomeini conducted human trial of COVID-19 vaccine on December 29 by injecting the vaccine to the first volunteer at the first phase.

Within next one or two days, other seven volunteers who are the third group will be injected by the COVID-19 vaccines, Mokhber said.

The home-made vaccine has been much more successful than what "we expected," he added.

He added that within next one or two months, COVID-19 vaccine production will reach two to three million doses, and for the next three or four months to 12 to 14 million doses.

Its price will also be lower than the foreign vaccines, he noted.

About other activities in his headquarters, Mokhber said 100 million face masks have been stored, and three European and regional countries have requested for Iranian masks.

In related developments, an Iranian health official announced in May, 2020, that Iran has exported two cargoes of serology test kits to Germany and Turkey.

Also, the Executive Office has been well successful in producing ventilators which are to be gradually delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he added.

Iran has been among four countries worldwide which could gain knowledge of producing COVID-19 vaccine, said Mokhber, adding that medical success continued in the country despite the US sanctions.

After injecting the home-grown vaccine to the first volunteer, the World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson reacted to this success by saying, "WHO welcomes all vaccine development programs around the world."

Tarik Jasarevic told IRNA in a written statement that "this is a proof of concept, the demonstration that we can indeed develop vaccines to fight this infection, that we have tools that will help us end the pandemic."

