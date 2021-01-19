IRGC cmdr: US focus shifted on preserving Capitol Building

Speaking during a conference, the general said, “God does not break promises and the morning is near.”

He said that the enemy will never lift the sanctions on Iran unless the Iranian nation defuses the sanctions.

“We have learned how to overcome the enemy and found the tools to do so,” Salami said.

Noting that enemies have failed on all fronts including in Yemen, Bahrain and Syrian, the commander said this is because the Iranian nation thanks to insightful tactics never believed in enemies' psychological war tricks.

He further referred to the economic war and maximum pressure policies enemies are using against the Iranian nation and said though they came to the battlefield against Iran with their all might, the Iranian nations managed to minimize the effects of sanctions.

