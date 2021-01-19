FM spox: Iran has not sent Isfahan Uranium factory questionnaire to IAEA

Speaking to reporters on the recent statement released by E3, Khatibzadeh said it was a joint statement by E3 foreign ministry spokespersons not foreign ministers but as it was mentioned by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), exploiting Isfahan metal uranium factory has been in the context of legislation made by Iranian Parliament and producing advance fuel (silicide) for Tehran Research Reactor (TRR) are two different issues.

What IAEA has reported deals with research and development R&D for designing more advanced fuel (silicide) for Tehran Research Reactor (TRR) and Tehran had sent its plan to IAEA two years ago, he added.

Criticizing baseless media hype in this regard, Khatibzadeh said that metal uranium has peaceful applications and some countries use metal uranium for their reactors and it is not in contradiction with non-proliferation treaty and The IAEA Safeguards commitments.

This technology is a necessity in Iran whose patients need radiomedicines and address the issue from humanitarian and peaceful aspects.

Earlier, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in response to three European countries’ remarks in a statement reiterated the issue of metallic uranium factory differs from the production of advanced fuel, silicide, for operation of Tehran Research Reactor (TRR).

The AEOI statement announced that the issue of producing metallic uranium in accordance with the Parliament’s ‘Strategic Act Aimed at Annulment of Sanctions and Safeguarding Iranian nation’s Rights which commissions the AEOI to do so is completely different with the production of the advanced fuel, silicide.

The AEOI has still not presented information in a questionnaire to IAEA on design of the factory to produce metallic uranium, the subject of Article 4 of the IAEA that of course will be done after its completion in due time and will be accordingly be presented to the UN nuclear watchdog, reads the statement.

the three European members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) namely Britain, France and Germany on Saturday issued a statement that was published in the website of the British foreign office in which they have protested at production of metallic uranium by Iran, arguing that there is no logical justification for production and usage of metallic uranium by Iran.

The EU3 statement claims that metallic uranium can potentially be used for military purposes, but it does not mention the Europeans’ inaction in acting their JCPOA commitments towards Iran.

It adds that Iran has in accordance with its JCPOA commitments must for 15 years refrain from producing metallic uranium and related research and development activities.

The EU troika has asked Iran to end such activities if it is serious in its will to preserve the JCPOA and to return to its JCPOA commitments.

