Zarif says follows Supreme Leader’s guidelines on JCPOA

Zarif made the remarks during the Majlis session when he was elaborating on the course of affairs related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran is in no hurry to see the United States return to the JCPOA, the foreign minister cited the Leader, noting that Ayatollah Khamenei is of the opinion that nothing new has happened to the JCPOA.

A recently approved legislation by the parliament with regard to the JCPOA intends to enforce the deal, not to bury it, he said.

He referred to the recent remarks by the Supreme Leader and said if the United States adheres to its commitments and lifts the sanctions on Iran, it can rejoin the JCPOA as a G5+1 member.

