Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 19

-- Zarif tells Le Drian: Avoid ‘absurd nonsense’ about Tehran’s nuclear activity

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed a claim by France that Tehran is “in the process of acquiring nuclear (weapons) capacity,” calling it “absurd nonsense”.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche published on Saturday, said Iran was building up its nuclear capacity and it was urgent that Tehran and Washington return to a 2015 nuclear agreement.

-- Iran, Turkey sign three joint documents to expand rail cooperation: IRIR CEO

Iran and Turkey signed three joint documents to maximize rail transport (passengers and freights) between the two countries, said the CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR).

Saeid Rasouli described as essential expansion of rail cooperation between the two friendly and neighboring states, adding in light of the rail sector MoUs and collaborations, “we have broken the freight transport record amid the COVID-19 pandemic”.

-- Iran over 85% self-sufficient in manufacturing oil industry equipment: SIPIEM head

Iran produces over 85 percent of the oil industry equipment domestically, said the chairman of the board of directors of the Society of Iranian Petroleum Industries Equipment Manufacturers (SIPIEM).

In an address to a press conference on Monday, Majid Mohammadpour put the number of the SIPIEM’s subsidiary companies at 820.

-- Envoy: U.S. Must Accept Iran as a Regional Power

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said Monday the United States should stop its hostility toward Iran and recognize the Islamic Republic as a regional power in order to improve its image in the eyes of its own and world people.

"Americans must stop hostility toward Iran and understand that Iran is a definite reality and a powerful country in the region, which intends to live in peace with its neighbors within framework of the international law,” he told IRNA. "U.S. leaders must realize that their policies have backfired.”

-- Heart of Int’l Terrorism in Fear of Infighting Among Local Terrorists

After long decades of disturbing the peace of world countries, destabilizing towns and cities, destroying the heritage of humanity, and decimating millions of people around the globe, the trigger-happy Yankee terrorists are finally being stationed where they ought to be.

According to reports, over 25,000 uniformed American terrorists, much more than the number of CENTCOM terrorists in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and the Persian Gulf region combined, have turned Washington, especially the area around the Capitol Hill and the White House, into a military barracks as the date nears for inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden and the formal kicking out of the defeated incumbent Donald Trump.



-- Iran Speaker Warns of Plot to Fragment Muslims

Iran’s parliament speaker said Monday the U.S. and the occupying regime of Israel are implanting a scenario whose main aim is to balkanize Muslim countries.

They also try to drive out Palestinians from their homes, Judaize Jerusalem al-Quds and destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque, Muhammad-Baqer Qalibaf told the opening of an international webinar here on supporting the Palestinian cause.

-- South Korea moves anti-piracy unit away from Strait of Hormuz

In a bid to calm tensions with Iran, South Korea has decided to move its anti-piracy naval unit operating near the strategic Strait of Hormuz away from the waterway, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

Citing a diplomatic source, the news agency said that the move was made to “foster a positive mood ahead of negotiations with Iran over a seized oil tanker and its sailors.”

-- Iran nominates Zahra Amini for workshop at Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava

Iran has nominated Zahra Amini for a workshop at the Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava (BIB), the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) announced on Monday.

The BIB-UNESCO Workshop of Albín Brunovský, which is organized on the sidelines of the biennial for young illustrators from developing countries, will be held from October 17 to 23.

-- Archaeological survey starts on ruined palaces of Tchogha Zanbil

A team of archaeologists and cultural heritage experts have commenced a comprehensive survey on the ruined palaces of Tchogha Zanbil, which is a UNESCO-registered prehistorical site in southwest Iran.

“For years, the semi-eastern buildings in Tchogha Zanbil had been abandoned…. and annual conservation and restoration measures, such as those carried out on the ziggurat and surrounding temples, did not include those [eastern] buildings,” CHTN quoted, Atefeh Rashnoei, director of the World Heritage, as saying on Monday.

