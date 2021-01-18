Ghana health minister appreciates Iranian Red Crescent’s services

IRCS Head Saeid Hemmati in his visit of Ghana on Monday met this country’s health minister on Monday and conveyed the Iranian nation and Supreme Leader’s greeting to Ghana people and once again congratulated the country’s president for being reelected, adding, “The humanitarian aides of the IRCS in this county have been offered for more than 30 years now, and they will continue for the people in need of them in Ghana.”

He said that the IRCS services include rescue and relief services, natural disasters aides, health care and rehabilitation, public training, youth, volunteers, and producing medicine and medical facilities.

Ghana’s health minister, too, said that his country’s president and people appreciate IRCS services, adding, “We are interested in receiving training and cooperation, especially for our doctors and nurses from the IRCS.”

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu in the meeting also asked for upgrading the IRSC health center into a specialized services hospital, adding, “Through required harmonizing and offering the needed facilities it is possible that in near future we will convert the IRSC polyclinic in Accra into a specialized services hospital.”

