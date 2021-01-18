Iran, Azerbaijan Republic emphasize expansion of ties

Mahmoud Vaezi said in his meeting with Shahin Mustafaev after the 14th Iran and Azerbaijan Republic Economic Meeting held in Tehran, that Tehran-Baku comprehensive relations have been always expanding ever since the year 2017 and 13 meeting between the two countries’ presidents show the strong will of both countries for their further expansion in every field.

“Iran is also ready to be the host of Azarbaijan Republic president’s upcoming visit of Tehran,” said Vaezi.

He added that exchange of over 100 diplomatic delegations at ministerial level and signing of more than 40 cooperation documents were great moves in the process bilateral ties and the economic and commercial relations of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic have always been expanding despite the limitations caused by the Corona virus pandemic.

The Azerbaijani top politician, too, referring to the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia in the two counties joint meeting with Russia, said, “The articles in this agreement are very close to Iran’s proposal for ending the Karabakh armed conflict and can secure both sides’ interests.

Shahin Mustafev rejected as false news the rumors on ignoring Iran’s interests by construction of Azerbaijan-Nakhichevan railway, emphasizing, “By revival of this railway the interests of six countries, namely Iran, Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Georgia.”

“The railway connects these six countries and they can thus expand their commercial cooperation,” he added.

