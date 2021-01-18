Researchers from 10 countries participate in Computer Games Conference

The 6th Conference on Computer Games; Opportunities and Challenges has a special viewpoint on the research works related to digital computer games, for age groups from pre-school children to elderly folks that will be held on Jan 19 and 20 online.

Speaking with IRNA, Javad Rasti said that researchers, technicians, and university professors from those countries participate in the 6th Conference on Computer Games; Opportunities and Challenge in such fields as presentation, referees, offering papers, and keynote lecture are patriating in the event.

“Being online of the conference this year is a good opportunity for taking advantage of the presence of professors and researchers from all over the world in computer games field, and we hope this cradle will contribute to science-generating as a result of exchange of ideas,” he said.

Rasti said that more than 200 referees of the conference, 10 international referees from South Korea, Germany, Italy, Britain, Finland, and Greece are attending the virtual confrence, adding, “From 124 papers received at the conference secretariat 20 are in English.

The 3 keynote speakers of the conference are form America, Singapore and Italy, and will present their achievements through virtual space terminals.

The Isfahan University professor said that this year the National Foundation for Computer Games, too is cosponsoring the children’s section of this conference and also supports the practical articles in the field of successful commercializing.

Rasti added that a list of top researchers on computer games will be presented aimed at further connecting the researches with the related industries.

He also referred to support of the Headquarters for Development of Cognitive Sciences and Technologies for commercializing the cognitive games presented in the conference, reiterating, “Two expert level meetings and a workshop on Cognitive Sciences and Artificial Wisdom in Games, too, will be held on the sidelines of the conference.

