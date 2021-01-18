Three Iran-Turkey documents signed to further boost rail cooperation

The agreement has been signed to maximize the capacity of freight and passengers between the two states, Saeed Rasouli pointed out.

The expansion of rail cooperation between the two neighboring countries is of prime importance, he said, adding through understanding and cooperation between the railways, Iran has broken the record of freight transport in the pandemic era.

Over the past nine months, Iran has had over 500,000 tons of transportation, which will reach 600,000 by the end of the year, he further noted.

7129**2050

