Moscow, Tehran enjoying growing relations: Russian official

Gennady Audiev, head of the International Affairs Department of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, told IRNA correspondent in an exclusive interview.

He said that in order to talk about strategic relations between Iran and Russia, and between Iran and former Soviet Union in the past, one has to take into account that Moscow is eager to broaden all-out relations with Tehran based on the principle of good neighborliness.

Audiev said he sees a bright future for cooperation between Iran and Russia which would help strengthen the international position of both countries.

The two countries can give a boost to relations in different areas such as economy, industry, high-tech, energy, science and academic cooperation as well, he said.

The joint border between Iran and the former Soviet Union used to be called the friendship border, the significance of which has still been maintained in Modern Russia, he added.

The official said that like Iran, Russia is suffering from the US sanctions.

