Some 83 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Iran

Lari said that another 83 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 56,886.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 5,806 new cases infected with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 586 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,336,217 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,125,499 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,348 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 94 million people across the world, from whom over 2,000,000 people have lost their lives.

