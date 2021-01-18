Army ground forces to start military drills tomorrow

Heidari said that the upcoming drills have unique characteristics and will be held in combative and target-oriented category for the first time.

All tactics will be domestic, innovative and based on ground forces' new structures, he added.

The events is mainly aimed at evaluating combat power of units, rapid reaction of the combat forces, he noted

Special forces capable of carrying operations in different geographical areas at sea, on ground and mountain will contribute to the drills.

