Army ground forces to start military drills tomorrow

Tehran, Jan 18, IRNA - Commander of the ground force of the Iranian Army Brigadier-General Kiumars Heidari said on Monday that 'Eghtedar-99' military drills will be held in the presence of airborne units, Special Forces and rapid reaction units in Makran coasts on Tuesday.

Heidari said that the upcoming drills have unique characteristics and will be held in combative and target-oriented category for the first time.

All tactics will be domestic, innovative and based on ground forces' new structures, he added.

The events is mainly aimed at evaluating combat power of units, rapid reaction of the combat forces, he noted

Special forces capable of carrying operations in different geographical areas at sea, on ground and mountain will contribute to the drills.

