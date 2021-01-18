US B-52s expedition has no operational value: Major Gen Baqeri

Major Gen Baqeri made the remarks talking to reporters on the sidelines of a local ceremony focusing on ways to save achievements of the Sacred Defense 1980-1988.

Speaking about the US bombers fly over the region, he said that in a recent months, aircraft carriers and helicopter gunships, as well as the Georgian submarine have left Persian Gulf region and are stationed far away within a radius of more than one thousand kilometers off the coast of Iran.

Such actions represent that they are frightened with the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Baqeri said.

Two US Boeing B-52 Stratofortress military bombers were spotted on Sunday flying over Zionist Regime airspace heading to the Persian Gulf.

Major General Baqeri said that Iran is ready for every scenario.

Iranian Army Navy forces started military drill called 'Marine Power 99' in Makran coasts and northern Indian Ocean on January 13 and during the final stage of the Navy drill called 'Eghtedar 99' in Iran, a foreign submarine was spotted.

