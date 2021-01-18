Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 18

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran warns of taking US to ICJ over ‘illegal actions’ against diplomats

Iran warned the United States over its “illegal actions” against Iranian diplomats at the UN and other international organizations, saying it will take Washington to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if it does not halt its hostile measures.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said an official note was sent to the US through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which represents US interests in Iran, on Washington’s violation of the rights of Iranian diplomats and their families.

-- Chabahar receives first port equipment from India

Iran’s Chabahar port received its first shipment of port equipment, worth $8.5 million, from India as part of an agreement between the two countries, a provincial official said.

Director General of Ports and Maritime Organization of Sistan-Baluchestan Province Behrouz Aqaei told IRNA that the shipment included strategic unloading and loading equipment for Chabahar port, which will be used for the operation of Shahid Beheshti Port.

-- Iran exports over 93,000 tons of agro crops to Iraq

Iran exported more than 93,000 tons of agricultural products worth over $43 million, to neighboring Iraq via Mehran border crossing during March 20-December 20, 2020, said a provincial official of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Talking to IRNA, Rouhollah Gholami, the director general of Ilam Department of IRICA, said trade activities were resumed with Iraq at Mehran border crossing after about 3.5 months of hiatus at this border due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Remains of 72 Martyrs of Imposed War Retrieved

Funeral processions have been held in several Iranian cities to honor 17 mostly unidentified martyrs of Iraq’s 1980-88 war under Saddam Hussein on Iran, whose remains were recovered recently.

The ceremonies took place on Sunday, on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), the daughter of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him). The funerals were held in the cities of Neyshabur, Yazd, Bafgh, Birjand, Tehran, Larestan and Isfahan. Among the martyrs laid to rest, 12 were unidentified.

--Iran Asks IAEA Not to Publish ‘Unnecessary’ Details

Iran urged the United Nations’ nuclear agency to avoid publishing "unnecessary” details on Tehran’s nuclear program, national TV reported Sunday, a day after Germany, France and Britain made allegations about the Islamic Republic’s development of uranium metal.

The report quoted a statement from Iran’s nuclear department that asked the International Atomic Energy Agency to avoid publishing details on Iran’s nuclear program that may cause confusion. "It is expected the international atomic energy agency avoid providing unnecessary details and prevent paving ground for misunderstanding” in the international community, the statement said.

--Iranian Feature Wins Big at Indian Festival

The film Bandar-Band by an Iranian director shone as the best film at the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival in India.

Directed by Manijeh Hekmat, the Iranian film Bandar-Band, as the best film, won the "Golden Statue of the Bengal Tiger” in the International Film Innovation Competition section of the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival in India.

The festival was scheduled to take place from 5th to 12th November 2020. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, it has been rescheduled for Jan 8-15 2021.

The film has also participated in other cinematic events such as Toronto, Zurich, Mill Valley, Bosphorus, Hainan, and Films From the South.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Military chief: Any act against Iran will face maximum strong response in shortest time

The highest ranking Iranian military commander said on Saturday that the launch of ballistic missiles at mock enemy targets at a distance over 1,800 kilometers carried as a meaningful choice, warning the enemies that any threat to Iran's national interests would face a harsh response in the shortest possible time.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Armed Forces Chief of Staff, said the operation to blast mock enemy targets with long-range ballistic missiles in the southern areas of the Sea of Oman and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean at a distance of over 1,800 kilometers carried a heavy weight.

--Giant South Pars field secures Iran’s gas supply in winter

Steady production from Iran’s giant South Pars gas field, which the country shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, has ensured uninterrupted and sustainable supply of natural gas across the country during the cold season.

The mentioned gas field is expanded over an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

--Iran, Nicaragua to expand museum relations

The National Museum of Iran and the National Museum of Nicaragua have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to lay the ground for further cooperation including the arrangement of joint online shows during the current coronavirus era.

On Wednesday evening, the signing ceremony of the MoU was held online in Tehran and Managua. Jebrael Nokandeh, the director of the National Museum of Iran, Majid Salehi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nicaragua and Isaac Lenin Bravo Jaen, the ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua to Iran were present in Iran National Museum meeting room, an official with the museum told the Tehran Times.

