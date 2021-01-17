Zarif warns against US B52H bombers roaming Mideast

“If the US B52H bomber planes’ flights in the region are aimed at intimidating, or warning Iran, the millions of dollars spent for the purpose had better be spent for improving the health conditions of the US tax payers,” wrote Zarif in his twitter page.

Addressing the outgoing US President Donald Trump, he added that "Iran has throughout its past 200 years’ history never been the beginner of any war, but never hesitated in crushing any intruder force either."

Zarif has also advised Trump to ask his intimate friends who once supported Saddam Hussain about the authenticity of that claim.

