Supreme Leader attends mourning ceremony for Hadrat Fatemeh (SA) martyrdom anniversary

During the ceremony, two religious scholars dwelled on the piety and virtues of the Hadrat Fatemeh.
The ceremony was held with no congregation participating due to the COVID-19 protocols.
1424
Tehran, Jan 17, IRNA - The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony on the martyrdom anniversary of Hadrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) here on Sunday.
