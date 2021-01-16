Jan 16, 2021, 6:47 PM
Iran-Kazakh joint working group on security to set up

Tehran, Jan 16, IRNA - Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs, Hossein Zolfaghari on Saturday called for setting up Iran-Kazakh joint work group in the field of security.

Zolfaghari made the remarks in a meeting with the ambassador of Kazakhstan in Iran Askhat Orazbay.

Referring to the inking of the security and law enforcement cooperation agreement between the two states, he urged the development of cooperation within the framework of the agreement, as well as its implementation.

During the meeting, the two sides called for combating terrorism, organized crime, and narcotics, as well as and border cooperation, in the Caspian Sea, and also exchanging specialized delegations, information, and experiences.

