Iran warns of rapid reaction to any possible aggression

The chief of staff made the remarks speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the final stage of major military maneuvers entitled Great Prophet-15 in central province of Kerman.

He said that Iran has no intentions to invade any country, adding that choosing targets at a distance of 1,800 kilometers in the drills were meaningful, carrying a message for the enemies.

He said that the ongoing maneuvers which will continue for another five days displays the high preparedness of the Iranian armed forces on the ground, in the air and at sea as well as air defense and missile capability.

Staging the drills by IRGC forces is indicative of Iran’s high capability to make use of short-, medium- and long-range missiles to defend the Iranian national interests and territorial integrity, he said.

