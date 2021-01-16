Iran’s ballistic missiles destroy marine targets from 1,800 km

The final stage of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) drills underway since Friday until Saturday showcasing long-range ballistic missiles.

The event was held in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh and a group of senior commanders in north of the Indian Ocean.

The first stage of the drills was held by shooting surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and combat drone operation in central desert.

Earlier, Air Force Commander Brigadier-General Aziz Nasirzadeh said Iranian Army has plans to unveil new drone achievements in the near future.

UAVs are among the most fundamental equipment required by the armed forces all across the world, Nasirzadeh said.

The commander said that the Air Force of the Army is well prepared to respond to any possible threat by the enemies.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said that the armed and navy forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow enemies to flex muscles against Iran.

