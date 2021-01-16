Iran, Nicaragua museums sign cooperation agreement

The aim behind the mutual agreement is to promote friendly and cultural relations between the two countries, according to the National Museum of Iran.

Director of the National Museum of Iran Jebreeil Nokandeh and his Nicaraguan counterpart as well as two countries' ambassadors and Nicaraguan Minister of Culture Luis Morales were present at the signing ceremony.

Nokandeh described the agreement as a turning point in the promotion of cultural relations between Tehran and Managua.

Despite the pandemic and restrictions it has created for the world since its outbreak more than a year ago, Iran and Nicaragua signed the agreement and this indicates a determination to deepening cultural relations between the two nations, the director said.

Through webinars, the two can get familiarized with their capacities and capabilities, then they can plan for practical cooperation after containing the pandemic, Nokandeh added.

Also, Morales said in the meeting that Nicaragua is honored that the signing ceremony is coincident with the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the national museum of his country.

At the end of the meeting, Iran's Ambassador to Nicaragua Majid Salehi said both embassies will make effort to implement the agreement which as he hoped would be a big step towards deepening bilateral cultural relations.

