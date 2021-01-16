President Rouhani underlines importance of health protocols

Addressing the national anti-COVID19 committee meeting, Rouhani said if health protocols are not implemented, the country may run the risk of another peak in COVID-19 cases.

He further referred to the health minister’s concerns over the 4th phase of COVID19 in Iran.

Rouhani said that the Iranian government will spare no efforts to start vaccination by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, adding that Iran’s joint vaccine with a foreign country called ‘Pastour’ will be ready next year.

He also vowed for providing other vaccines bought from COVAX by the end of the year or at the beginning of the next year.

There are other home-made vaccines and permission for human-trial have been issued for two of them.

Earlier on Friday, Spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari said the death toll caused by COVID-19 pandemic over the past 24 hours hit 83.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 56,621.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,485 new cases infected by the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 631 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,318,295 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,107,011 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

