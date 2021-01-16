Iran to unveil new drone achievements in near future, cmdr says

Nasirzadeh made the remarks speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Saturday.

UAVs are among the most fundamental equipment required by the armed forces all across the world, Nasirzadeh said.

The commander said that the Air Force of the Army is well prepared to respond to any possible threat by the enemies.

He said that in drills staged earlier this year, new equipment and tactics were tested.

The commander expressed satisfaction with outcome of drone exercise of the Army held last week.

First major drone exercise of the Iranian Army was staged in northern province of Semnan on January 5.

Hundreds of combat drones took part in the drills.

Deputy Commander of the Army Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi said that the Air Force, the Ground Forces, the Navy and the air defense of the Army tested different types of drone systems in the exercise.

The exercise included tracing and destroying air targets by means of air-to-air missiles, and included destroying targets on the ground by means of bombs and precision missiles, the Army official said.

He added that suicide drones were also tested extensively in the maneuvers.

Mousavi also said that the drills included Navy drone flights from vessels in southern Iranian waters, as well as long-range flights of pinpointing suicide drones designed to destroy vital targets within the enemy’s territory.

