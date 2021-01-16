Tourism & mineral industry in Iran

Mineral industry is a national heritage with different forms such as surface mines, underground mines, and archaeological mines strive to attract tourists, who are interested in minerals and getting experience in working in mines.

Iran is a country with rich underground and mineral resources, the exploitation and discovery of mines and the smelting of minerals, and the extraction of metals from them dates back to ancient times. Among the provinces of Iran, Zanjan, Yazd, Kerman, Semnan, North Khorasan, and some other provinces have great potentials for promoting mining tourism.

The developed countries such as Australia, Germany, Canada, and Norway have tapped in to the potentials of mining or mining tourism, but this potential is to some extent unknown in Iran.

In this regard, Yazd Province with more than 50 types of minerals, ranks first in Iran in terms of mineral diversity.

In this text, we will have a look at some mining tourism destinations in Iran.

*** Mining Tourism Potential in Yazd Province

Some 32 different types of minerals have been identified in Yazd, the most prominent of which are iron ore, lead, and zinc reserves. Yazd, despite the unfavorable weather and biological conditions, has large mineral reserves and is the second-largest mineral heart in the country.

Yazd province is the fourth industrial province in the country and is at the top in terms of storing lead and zinc mines in Iran. At present, more than 33 types of minerals exploited in 565 mines with an annual extraction capacity of more than 60 million tons.

The employment rate of the mining sector in Yazd is more than 11,800 people (Madandaily 2018), and the Chadormalu mine, the Bafgh iron ore, the central plateau (Chah Gaz and North Anomaly) and the Mehdiabad lead and zinc, which are among the country's largest mines, are also in the Yazd province.

These mines are of great importance at the macro and national levels ( Madandaily 2018).

*** Angouran; Iran's first Mining Tourism Complex in Zanjan Province

Angouran lead and zinc mines located in Mahneshan, southwest of Zanjan province, is one of the worlds largest lead and zinc mines and extraction method in this mine is staircase in order to receive critical mine materials that have produced so much waste material around the mine.

Some of the sulfide ores accumulate in mine tailings due to low alloy and uneconomic extraction. When these sulfide ores react with the weather at ground level, they cause the generation of acidic drainage water and mobility of heavy metals in Angouran mine tailings.

According to the condition of the mine which is located in the upstream of the plain, progression of this trend cause that mobile heavy metals release into the Allahloo river along with the existing runoff in the mine drainage basin and are widely spread by feeding the underground water table of the Angouran aquifer.

*** Salt mines of Garmsar in Semnan Province

Garmsar salt mines are one of the natural resources and tourist attractions of Semnan province. Many of these mines are located in the mountains and underground.

They are extended in a winding tunnel in the heart of the earth. The city has a region with 92 salt mines with the employment of about 400 people. The purity of salt in many of these mines is over 98%, and this feature distinguishes salt of Semnan province from other regions. Currently, there are 92 salt mines around the city, which create about 400 job opportunities.

The purity of the salt extracted from a large part of these mines is over 98 percent: a feature that makes the salt of Semnan province stand out.

*** Rainbow Mountains in Hormuz Island

Hormuz Island is one of the most visited islands in the southern part of the country, especially during the fall and winter when the weather is pleasant.

The beautiful Hormuz Island, known as the Rainbow Island is located in the Persian Gulf. Visiting this amazing island is a must which often, unfortunately, gets left off most travel itineraries. Here, we are going to get you through this majestic area.

True to its name, and the reasons why Hormuz Island is nicknamed the Rainbow Island, the Rainbow Mountains is a must-see while on the island. The site is easily accessible from the main road.

The entire island is made of colorful mountains and you can freely walk through most of the middle of it. This particular spot is the best place to stop and check out all the colors.

**** Aladaghlar Mountains in Iran's Zanjan Province

One of the most amazing nature phenomenon in Iran is the Aladaglar mountains or Rainbow mountains which is in Zanjan province. The hills are so incredible that for a moment you might think you are walking on another planet.

The golden and copper colors of these mountains get a maximum glow when the Sun shines with the right angle. These mountains provide a unique opportunity for eco-tourists who would like to do their own professional photography.

If you are looking for a natural place to be amazed in Iran, just go on a trip to Zanjan Province. Aladaghlar Mountains are located in Mahneshan city and extends to Tabriz.

*** Turquoise Mine in Neyshabur; the oldest in the world

Turquoise Neyshabur Mine is considered the oldest turquoise mine in the world. The mine is the largest turquoise mine in terms of production, as well as the oldest active mine in the world. The mine has been active for all these 7,000 years and has been regularly extracted.

Blue, Noble and Aristotle are the traits that are used throughout the world for the best Iranian stone. Iranian Turquoise is well-known in the world, which is used to measure the quality of other turquoise. This gemstone is used as a scale. The oldest of the turquoise Neyshabur mine is a calf shaped like a calf, which is about 7,000 years old and is now being kept at the Museum of Ancient Iran.

